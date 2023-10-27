FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A substitute teacher at Mount Tabor High School is being charged with assault after an incident involving a female student, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office.

On Thursday, the School Resource Officer assigned to Mount Tabor High School was told by several witnesses that Desmond Emmanuel Williams, 36, “had an incident with a student.”

Deputies say that Williams confirmed his actions and was banned by the principal. The student’s parents were contacted and expressed their wish to pursue criminal charges.

As a result, Williams was taken into custody and charged with assault on a female. He was given a written promise to appear in court on Nov. 27.

Donald Wyatt, the principal of Mount Tabor High School, released the following statement on the matter:

Good Morning, Mount Tabor Families. I apologize for this early Friday call, but this is Principal Donald Wyatt and I have something I want you to hear from me first. Yesterday, some of our students reported to school administrators that a substitute teacher allegedly displayed some aggressive and inappropriate actions toward a student. The substitute is not an employee of WS/FCS, but of ESS Education Staffing and Management Solutions, the company that hires and places substitutes for WS/FCS. Upon being made aware of the allegations, an investigation was immediately started and is ongoing. WS/FCS has instructed ESS to remove the substitute from working in any of our schools. We understand that the substitute may face criminal charges and we especially want to thank our law enforcement partners for immediately investigating the allegations. More from FOX8 North Carolina News Alamance County breast cancer survivor hopes to inspire … NC woman wins $150K after buying $5 ticket at store Bicyclist dies after hit-and-run in Davidson County See the latest North Carolina news WS/FCS appreciates students making us aware anytime someone does something that concerns them or may be inappropriate at school. The district wants all students to feel safe and welcome at school. Thank you! I hope you have a wonderful Friday and a great weekend! Remember, there is no school for students on Monday or Tuesday. Donald Wyatt, principal of Mount Tabor High School

There is no further information available at this time.