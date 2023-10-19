WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The Stevens Center Theatre in Winston-Salem will close next month for major renovations that could take three to five years.

But first, the Piedmont Opera will perform one last show and the theatre’s going out on a high note, literally. They’ll be performing Il Trovatore, a classic Italian Opera.

The cast includes world-renowned, award-winning singers, and several high ties to the Piedmont, including Tichina Vaughn. She grew up in Winston-Salem, attended the UNC School of the Arts and performed her first opera at the Stevens Center.

She returns to the same stage for this show as a Grammy-winning artist. Another singer in this show performed early in his career with the Piedmont Opera. Brian Banion says his return to the Stevens Center is a miracle. Shannon Smith explains why.