WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Family and friends alike are currently united under one phrase, “Steadfast for Samantha.”

Samantha Kiger is an 8-year-old girl who despite her quiet demeanor, has a smile that can light up a room.

However, Sam and her beautiful smile are currently in a battle, and now her loved ones are rallying behind her.

Samantha is currently at Brenner’s Children’s Hospital in Winston-Salem waiting for her lungs to heal after multiple infections and a battle with pneumonia.

Now, the people closest to her are willing her a full recovery through the power of prayer. 100 people gathered under the glow of the Atrium Wake Forest Baptist PICU windows united by their rallying call, “Steadfast for Sam.”

“We’re here for Sam and not just Sam but every other kid that’s up there right now,” said Justin Church, Samantha’s softball coach. “Because no one should have to be up there.”

“The first thing I can think of when I think of Samantha is just a ray of sunshine,” said Lana Panico, Samantha’s Kindergarten teacher. “I’ve always called her Sammy sunshine.”

Sam’s health first began to spiral five weeks ago after she caught the flu. Now she has a trache, allowing her to eat and mouth words.

Samantha’s loved ones came out on Saturday night with one goal in mind, to lift her up in prayer and make her smile.

“We just like are sisters,” said Charlotte Solomon, a friend of Samantha’s. “We’re sisters and we’re together.”

Those in attendance made signs and held candles, waving at her window and talking directly to her through Facebook Live.

“I just want you to know we’re all thinking about you baby,” said a woman who spoke at the vigil. “I don’t think there’s an adult here that wouldn’t trade places with you.”

Loved ones also wore matching shirts, willing her lungs to heal and flutter again like a butterfly.

Samantha’s mother tells FOX8 that her daughter was listening and watching surrounded by her wall of prayers and her trustworthy mascot Mr. Panda.

Ultimately, the mission was successful and loved ones brought out that special smile of Sam’s that everyone was waiting to see.

“Fight the devil off of you and try to stay together,” said Charlotte Solomon. “And hold yourself so we can be together.”

Samantha’s mother is encouraging everyone to get their flu shots and get them early.

Here is a link to Samantha’s GoFundMe.