WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A North Carolina State Highway Patrol vehicle was involved in a crash due to a chase on Friday night, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Ebert Street and Oak Grove Road SW.

The intersection of Ebert Street and Oak Grove Road SW (Map data: Google Maxar Technologies, US Geological Survey)

Police say that the trooper’s vehicle crashed following a chase and that a power line was downed as a result. No injuries were reported as a result of the crash.

The suspect, Terrence Thomas Manokey, 36, of Winston-Salem, has been taken into custody and is being charged with DWI, fleeing to elude and several other unrelated felony warrants.

Winston-Salem police say they are assisting on the case. The intersection of Ebert Street and Oak Grove Road SW is temporarily closed.

