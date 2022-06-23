(WGHP) — Mothers have been struggling to find baby formula for months. That’s why StarMed is working to make things a little easier.

Charlotte-based healthcare provider StarMed is hosting free formula giveaways across North Carolina. They have already held giveaways in Hickory and Kannapolis.

On Thursday, they’re in Winston-Salem and plan to be in Asheville on Friday, Greensboro on Saturday and Raleigh on Monday.

The workers have two different types of formula available: Similac and Enfamil.

Thur., June 23 — Winston-Salem

Union Baptist Church

1200 Trade St. NW,

Winston-Salem, NC, 27101.

Time: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Fri., June 24 — Asheville

Asheville Mall

3 South Tunnel Rd.,

Asheville, NC, 28805.

Time: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Sat., June 25 — Greensboro

Four Seasons Mall

410 Four Seasons Towne Centre,

Greensboro, NC, 27407.

Time: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Mon., June 27 — Raleigh

Wake Tech (North campus)

6600 Louisburg Rd.,

Raleigh, NC 27616.

Time: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Catherine Wharton, a great-grandmother who attended the giveaway in Winston-Salem said, “It’s a blessing.”

She said her family had tried to get formula from Walmart but found the shelves empty. Other mothers told similar stories.

“It was out of stock or you have to go to a different town to get it,” said Kori Wiley, a new mother. She and others were able to get one can each on Thursday.

To get formula at one of these giveaways, all you have to do is drive up and tell the workers which kind of formula you need.

“StarMed is happy to help parents and caregivers in our communities who have been struggling for months to find baby formula,” said StarMed CEO Jim Estramonte. “We admire their dedication, effort and determination and we’re glad to help in any way that we can during these trying times. Every person’s health is important, especially our youngest ages.”