WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A person is in the hospital after a stabbing in Winston-Salem.

According to police, they were called to E. Hanes Mill Road about a stabbing just before noon on Thursday. They found the victim lying in the road with multiple stab wounds.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is considered stable.

Police say there will be a large police presence in the area while investigators are on the scene.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem

Police Department at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.