WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man who was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car has been charged with murder.

On Sept. 8, Dymar Tavion Singletary and another man were found on Moses Lucas Court when police were called about a vehicle crash. They had both been stabbed multiple times after what police believe was a fight and then they got into a vehicle in the parking lot and hit a man police believed was a pedestrian, who they found trapped under the vehicle.

All three men were taken to the hospital and Singletary died from his injuries.

On Thursday, police announced that the man who had been hit by the car was identified as the suspect in the stabbing, Ryan Samuel Rousseau, 29. He has been charged with felony murder and is being held in a secure facility while he continues to be under medical care.

He was given no bond.

Singletary’s death marked the 35th homicide of 2023 in Winston-Salem.