(WGHP) — Officers across the Piedmont Triad are cracking down on speeding as part of the Governor’s Highway Safety Program “Speed a Little. Lost a Lot” campaign.
The campaign runs from April 11 to April 15.
According to an NC Department of Transportation news release:
- 424 people died in speeding-related crashes in North Carolina in 2021.
- Speeding was a contributing factor in nearly 25 percent of all fatal crashes.
- 91 percent of speed-related fatalities occurred on non-interstate roads; 9 percent occurred on interstate highways.
- From 2017 to 2021, males made up the largest percentage (75 percent) of speed related crash fatalities. Males under the age of 39 account for nearly half of all speeding-related crashes.
- From 2017 to 2021, there was a 17 percent increase in speed-related crash fatalities.
- From 2017 to 2021, 27 percent of speed related crash fatalities occurred in the Top 5 Counties (Mecklenburg, Guilford, Wake, Robeson and Cumberland)
A crash on a road with a speed limit of 65 mph or higher is more than twice as likely to result in a fatality as a crash where the speed limit is 45 or 50 mph and nearly five times as likely as a crash where the speed limit is below 40 mph, according to the NCDOT.
Members of the Winston-Salem Police Department’s Traffic Enforcement Unit checked for speeders on Tuesday along Silas Creek Parkway.