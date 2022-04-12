(WGHP) — Officers across the Piedmont Triad are cracking down on speeding as part of the Governor’s Highway Safety Program “Speed a Little. Lost a Lot” campaign.

The campaign runs from April 11 to April 15.

According to an NC Department of Transportation news release:

424 people died in speeding-related crashes in North Carolina in 2021.

Speeding was a contributing factor in nearly 25 percent of all fatal crashes.

91 percent of speed-related fatalities occurred on non-interstate roads; 9 percent occurred on interstate highways.

From 2017 to 2021, males made up the largest percentage (75 percent) of speed related crash fatalities. Males under the age of 39 account for nearly half of all speeding-related crashes.

From 2017 to 2021, there was a 17 percent increase in speed-related crash fatalities.

From 2017 to 2021, 27 percent of speed related crash fatalities occurred in the Top 5 Counties (Mecklenburg, Guilford, Wake, Robeson and Cumberland)

A crash on a road with a speed limit of 65 mph or higher is more than twice as likely to result in a fatality as a crash where the speed limit is 45 or 50 mph and nearly five times as likely as a crash where the speed limit is below 40 mph, according to the NCDOT.

Members of the Winston-Salem Police Department’s Traffic Enforcement Unit checked for speeders on Tuesday along Silas Creek Parkway.