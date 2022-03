WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Firefighters are working on the scene of an unoccupied structure fire.

Winston-Salem Fire Department shared a video of them fighting a fire Tuesday morning on South Stratford Road.

Winston-Salem Police Department says that South Stratford Road between Fraternity Road and West Clemmonsville Road is closed while the scene is active.

The video shows the firefighters in smoky conditions, but according to a Winston-Salem Fire Department tweet, the structure is unoccupied.