Smoke from Winston-Salem fertilizer plant fire continues to pose threat, Forsyth County experts say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem officials shrank the evacuation zone as the Winston-Salem fertilizer plant fire began dying down, but smoke continues to be a concern, according to the Forsyth County Office of Environmental Assistance and Protection.

“While fire suppression activities have resumed and are making significant progress in extinguishing the fire and air quality conditions are improving, a smoke plume from the fire will continue to impact local air quality until the fire is completely extinguished,” Forsyth County government said in a news release. “The area of impact will continue to shift with anticipated changes in wind direction.”

The FCEAP recommends avoiding outdoor activity in and near the smoke plume, especially for children and adults with compromised respiratory conditions, such as asthma and COPD.

The Winston-Salem Air Quality Index has already improved to the category “good” as of Friday afternoon, according to AirNow. The FCEAP’s local air pollution monitoring network feeds data directly to AirNow.

Through most of January, the AQI alternated between “good” and “moderate.” On Feb. 2, the AQI spiked to “unhealthy for sensitive groups” before dropping back down to moderate on Feb. 3. Friday is the first day since Jan. 30 that the air quality has been categorized as “good.”

The EPA will continue to monitor the area in the immediate area around the plant, and the FCEAP will offer updates as needed until the air quality improves.

Winston-Salem officials say the evacuation zone has been reduced from a 1-mile radius to a 660-feet radius, 1/8 of a mile, around the plant.