WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A plane made an emergency landing Wednesday at Smith-Reynolds airport.

According to officials, the Cessna 310 was having landing gear issues. There was a small fuel leak onboard but there are no reports of any injuries according to Forsyth County Emergency Services.

According to the director of Smith Reynolds Airport, the Cessna made an emergency landing on runway 3 just after noon. The front nose gear of the plane collapsed upon landing. Multiple agencies are on the scene in order to contain the fuel leak. They believe the runway will be re-opened in the next few hours.

The FAA says that they will be investigating the emergency landing. The pilot was the only person on board.

This is a developing situation.