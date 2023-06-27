WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The Winston-Salem Police Department has relied on technology to get them to the scenes of shootings.

Officers do not have to wait for 911 calls. Instead, the ShotSpotter Detection System the Winston-Salem Police Department has in place is becoming more valuable.

It alerted officers to a shooting on Inverness Street on Sunday.

In 60 seconds, the ShotSpotter sends a notification alert directly to officers’ phones with audio of the gunshots and the location where the shooting was detected.

It led police to shell casings, property damage and other evidence in the shooting on Inverness Street.

“When we’re looking at saving somebody’s life or looking at getting to a victim quickly to render aid and find evidence that we can then use to successfully prosecute that case, it’s invaluable to us,” said Capt. Amy Gauldin with the Winston-Salem Police Department.

Winston-Salem’s ShotSpotter Detection System has been in place for two years.

The specific location of the sensors is not something police will share, but we do know they cover a three-square-mile radius where most of the gunshots police recorded came from when the system was installed.

“One of them … was a man that was found in a field that had been shot, and he didn’t have a cell phone with him, so he didn’t have a way to call 911,” Gauldin said. “And we did not receive a 911 call for service. So by getting to him quickly, we got that alert within 60 seconds. We get to that victim very quickly, are able to render medical aid and get him to the hospital.”

There have been more than a dozen shootings in the city over the last month.

“From June 1 to June 15, we had approximately just under 70 ShotSpotter alerts in that three square mile coverage area just to put it into perspective,” Gauldin said.

Each mont, Winston-Salem police officers review the data collected and use the information to determine if they will continue the use of the detection system, expand it or eliminate it next year.

“One of the things I will use to evaluate my recommendations in 2024 about the program will be a cost-benefit analysis that we’re working on to look at the true cost benefits of it,” Gauldin said.

The ShotSpotter system has been funded with a grant. The cost of the equipment in place now is $625,000.

Even with this helpful tool, police are encouraging community members to report shootings and other crimes using WSPD’s Text-A-Tip Program at (336) 276-1717.