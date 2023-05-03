FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Shots were reportedly fired on the main campus of Forsyth Technical Community College in Winston-Salem on Wednesday, according to an alert from the college.

At 1:18 p.m., Forsyth Tech posted to Facebook that shots were fired near a campus ATM.

Police conducted a traffic stop related to the shooting off campus. The college did not elaborate on where the stop took place or if any charges have been filed.

Police reportedly told Forsyth Tech that there is no active threat.