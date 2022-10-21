WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem police are investigating a discharge of firearms near a city hall building.

At 5:34 p.m on Friday, officers came to the 100 block of South Main Street after getting a report about discharging firearms.

At the scene, investigators found several shell casings located in an alley between two businesses in the area.

The listed victim of the shooting is a 17-year-old boy.

The teen victim says they were leaving a restaurant in the area when he got into a confrontation on South Church Street with an unnamed suspect. The victim says the unnamed suspect at some point pulled out a handgun and fired several rounds at him.

The teen victim ran away from the scene and returned later to make a report to the police.

The victim says that they knew the suspect. Investigators say they have located several witnesses who are cooperating with the investigation.

Investigators also say that the Bryce A. Stuart Municipal Building, also known as City Hall South, was struck twice in the crossfire. No City of Winston-Salem employees were injured or involved in the shooting.

Police say that this was an isolated incident.

The investigation is active and ongoing. There is no further information available at this time.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or En Espanol (336) 728-3904. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.

A Crime Stoppers Tip Form can also be located online. Information provided to Crime Stoppers may be provided anonymously.

The Text-A-Tip Program can be reached at (336) 276-1717 and allows you to text tips, photos, and videos to the Winston-Salem Police Department. Please note that such text tips may not be made anonymously.