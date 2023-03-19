WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The Winston-Salem Police Department is investigating a shootout that occurred in a parking lot at Hanes Mall.

At around 7:45 p.m. on Saturday, an off-duty officer at Hanes Mall heard multiple gunshots coming from a parking lot.

Investigators say a witness saw a shootout occur between an unknown man who was on foot in the area and several juveniles in a burgundy van. The burgundy van is said to have driven away towards South Stratford Road.

Police found several spent bullet casings in the parking lot outside of the old Sears store near the north entrance of the mall. Five unoccupied vehicles were struck by the gunfire as well as a cargo trailer.

The suspects remain unknown at this time and there are no reports of anyone having been shot as a result of the incident.

The investigation is active and ongoing. There is no further information available at this time.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or En Espanol (336) 728-3904. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.

A Crime Stoppers Tip Form can also be located online. Information provided to Crime Stoppers may be provided anonymously.

The Text-A-Tip Program can be reached at (336) 276-1717 and allows you to text tips, photos, and videos to the Winston-Salem Police Department. Please note that such text tips may not be made anonymously.