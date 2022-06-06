WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Police are investigating after “an exchange of gunfire” in Winston-Salem on Sunday afternoon.

Officers were told about a shooting on Patria Street just before 4 p.m. Witnesses told officers that a black Nissan had shot at several people sitting outside of a residence on Patria Street. A person who was shot went into the home.

Evidence found at the scene showed an exchange of gunfire between the car and the people outside. Two handguns were found at the scene.

They found the victim inside with a single gunshot wound to the chest. The victim was taken to the hospital and his injury was determined to not be life-threatening.

Winston-Salem police say this incident appears to be targeted, not a random act of violence.