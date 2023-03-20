WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Police are investing a ‘shoot-out’ at a Triad mall and it’s the third case of a shooting at the mall in just a year.

Winston-Salem police were called to Hanes Mall on Saturday around 7:45 p.m. about multiple shots being fired outside of the old Sears. Reports say seven cars were damaged by gunfire and police say that a “car full of juveniles” were seen driving away from the mall, with another person running away on foot.

An off-duty Winston-Salem police officer was at the mall when they heard shots fired, and witnesses say they saw the people fleeing the scene.

Multiple bullet casings were found in the parking lot.

This is the third incident at Hanes Mall since last May. A man and a teenager were charged in connection to a shooting inside the mall near the food court after an argument in May. Then in June, a man was accused of fire shots inside the Belk after stealing items from a nearby Home Depot. He was later arrested in Iredell County.