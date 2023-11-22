WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man who was arrested and charged after allegedly following a woman home from Walmart and hiding under his car has a pattern of stalking behavior.

Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office said that Trevor Antonio Lewis, 25, was out on pretrial bond for a previous, unrelated stalking charge when he allegedly followed a woman home from the Kester Mill Road Walmart. He was found by Forsyth County deputies underneath her car.

Warrants were taken out for misdemeanor stalking and Lewis was taken into custody on Wednesday. He was given no bond on this new charge.

The sheriff’s office says that Lewis appears to be a “serial stalker” of “random” women, and multiple people have come forward with additional allegations against him.

“Not just this day but every day, the safety of our citizens is paramount. We are encouraging you

to be aware of your surroundings and to be vigilant, and if you feel that something or someone is out of place that threatens the safety of you or this community, we are encouraging you to dial 911. We are better, stronger, and safer together.”-Sheriff Bobby F. Kimbrough Jr. wrote in the release.