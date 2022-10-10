WINSTON- SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Four apartments, one vehicle and one person were hit by bullets at a Winston-Salem apartment complex.

Neighbors living in the Tara Court Apartments in Winston-Salem are in a panic.

They say more than a dozen shots were fired at their complex Sunday around 8 p.m.

One woman told FOX8 she was outside on her balcony at the time. She showed a mark on her arm where she says the bullet grazed her.

Her daughter and son were inside the living room when they saw a bullet fly across the room landing in the kitchen wall.

Neighbors say it all started from some kind of argument.

Moments later, they saw someone drive past the complex on Cole Road and shoot more than a dozen times.

When officers got to the apartments, they found a man in the parking lot grazed by one of the bullets.

His injuries weren’t serious, and he was treated on the scene.

Winston-Salem police are looking for any information to solve this case.

If you know anything give them a call at (336) 773-7700.