WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Following three homicides in the city of Winston-Salem and one in Forsyth County all within a period of about 50 hours, Winston-Salem Police Chief Will Penn and Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough decided to call a press conference to address the violence.

While they appeared in front of the cameras for less than a half hour, the work behind the scenes took place over several hours.

From briefings and meetings immediately before and after they took questions from reporters to detective work being done on all of the cases, law enforcement developed a message while determining what information could be shared with the public.

With unprecedented access, FOX8’s Michael Hennessey gives us an exclusive look into what goes on behind closed doors as law enforcement looks to put a stop to the area’s ongoing violence.