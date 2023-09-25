WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A security guard was taken to the hospital after a fight broke out at a Winston-Salem bar, according to police.

At about 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, police responded to a fight involving about 20 people at the Thirsty Pallet Bar in downtown Winston-Salem. Police say all suspects left the scene before officers arrived.

Investigators believe the situation began when two people got into a fight, which then led to the larger fight.

A 33-year-old man working security “was brutally attacked, including being punched, kicked, and hit with multiple chairs during the fight,” the police department said in a news release. The victim was taken to a hospital.

“Rest assured, we are actively working to identify and arrest the individuals involved in this violent act,” Police Chief William Penn Jr. said. “We are always going to use the tools in our hands – the tools available to us – to keep the community safe. We will not accept this type of lawlessness in our city.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the WSPD at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800 or En Espanol (336) 728-3904. Tips made to Crime Stoppers can be made anonymously. A Crime Stoppers Tip Form can also be located online. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook. Tips, including photos and videos, can be texted to the WSPD at (336) 276-1717. Text tips are not anonymous.