WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A missing 7-year-old boy with special needs was found safe in Winston-Salem on Tuesday after an hours-long search by school officials and the Winston-Salem Police Department.

FOX8 is told that around 2:50 p.m., Kelvin Sauvenell went missing from Hall-Woodward Elementary School.

Sauvenell is nonverbal and has special needs.

He was last seen outside Hall-Woodward Elementary School at 125 Nicholson Road and was found at 5:15 p.m.