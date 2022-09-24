WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — 2 buses were involved in a crash on Friday afternoon, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

At 4:58 p.m on Friday, officers came to the 2300 block of North Patterson Avenue after getting reports of a vehicle crash.

Investigators say that the driver of a Winston-Salem/Forsyth County school bus was distracted by a disturbance between students on the bus when she crashed into the back of a Winston-Salem Transit Authority bus.

Police say that several students on the school bus claimed minor injury and were given treatment by EMS and Winston-Salem Fire Department personnel. Several people on the city bus claimed minor injuries as well and also received treatment.

The damage to both buses is considered to be minor.

WS/FCS administrators also came to the scene and worked with first responders to identify all students and safely reunite them with their parents.

The 2300 block of North Patterson Avenue was closed for around an hour while the investigation was taking place.

There is no further information available at this time.