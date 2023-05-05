WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A Rural Hall man faces multiple charges after a 19-year-old was killed in a crash in Winston-Salem last month.

Police say that the crash happened at Old Hollow Road and Stanleyville Drive just after 10 p.m. on April 17.

One of the two drivers involved in the crash died at the scene, and the other was taken to the hospital.

Officers say the driver of a black Dodge Charger was going northeast on Stanleyville Drive when it ran a red light and hit the driver’s side of a red Nissan Juke that was on Old Hollow Road, killing Samantha Nicole Burgan, 19, of King.

The driver of the Charger was identified as Cedric Thomas Glenn, 21, of Rural Hall.

He was charged with:

involuntary manslaughter

speeding (78 mph in a 35 mph zone)

failure to stop at a steady red light

driving the wrong way on a roadway

careless and reckless driving

failure to wear a seatbelt

window tint violation

Glenn is under a $100,000 unsecured bond.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the WSPD at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or En Espanol (336) 728-3904. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.