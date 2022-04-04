WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — An overnight robbery led to a chase into another county, police say.

Winston-Salem police say that they were dispatched to Hanes Mall Boulevard early Monday morning in regards to a breaking and entering in progress.

When they got there, they saw a white Dodge Durango parked in front of Poke Star Restaurant. When the driver of the Durango saw the officer approach, the suspect rammed the marked police vehicle and left the scene.

This set off a chase that ended on Normans Road in northern Davidson County when the suspect jumped and ran from the vehicle.

The suspect has not been identified.

The officer whose car was rammed was not hurt.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700.