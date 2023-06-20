WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Police say they have a suspect in custody after a gas station clerk was stabbed during a robbery, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

At 7:09 p.m. Tuesday, police say a male perpetrator wearing a bandana robbed the BP gas station at 601 Peters Creek Parkway. During the robbery, the robber stabbed the clerk, a 46-year-old man, and ran away from the scene with stolen items.

A witness saw the suspect running away and ran after him, catching the suspect a short distance away. The witness held the suspect until police arrived. Police say they found the stolen items on the suspect when they arrived.

The victim was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say they have a suspect in custody but have not formally filed charges.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800 or En Espanol (336) 728-3904. Tips made to Crime Stoppers can be made anonymously. A Crime Stoppers Tip Form can also be located online. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook. Tips, including photos and videos, can be texted to the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 276-1717. Text tips are not anonymous.