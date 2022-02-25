Rabbi hailed for heroism in Texas hostage situation coming to Winston-Salem temple

FILE – Congregation Beth Israel Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker, facing camera, hugs a man after a healing service Monday night, Jan. 17, 2022, at White’s Chapel United Methodist Church in Southlake, Texas. Cytron-Walker was one of four people held hostage by a gunman at his Colleyville, Texas, synagogue on Saturday. (Yffy Yossifor/Star-Telegram via AP, File)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A heroic rabbi may be the next rabbi at Temple Emanuel of Winston-Salem.

The congregation voted unanimously Thursday to enter contract negotiations with Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker to be the synagogue’s next rabbi, replacing Rabbi Mark Cohn.

Cytron-Walker currently serves as a Rabbi in Colleyville, Texas, where he was praised for his leadership during the January 15 hostage situation at Congregation Beth Israel.

Rabbi Cohn will end his tenure at Temple Emanuel at the end of June. He served for 21 years and will be moving to Massachusetts, where his wife is a Rabbi.

“Congregation Beth Israel and the Colleyville community will always be remembered with love,” said Rabbi Cytron-Walker. “And I am honored, grateful, and excited to join the Temple Emanuel family as their next rabbi. I’m looking forward to forming deep relationships through service to this vibrant, compassionate congregation.”

Cytron-Walker has served Congregation Beth Isreal since 2022.

“We are excited to begin a new chapter at Temple Emanuel,” said Hilary Kosloske, Temple Emanuel’s president. “We are confident that as the Temple Emanuel community prepares to say goodbye to Rabbi Mark Cohn; we are equally prepared to say hello to our new rabbi, Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker.”

“Our entire committee worked tirelessly to find the best possible candidates,” Reingold said. “When we first interviewed Rabbi Charlie last year, we were immediately struck by his warmth and humor, his intellect and his ability to speak about Jewish values and education. He exceeded our expectations in every way. The events of January 15, while tragic, only solidified our belief that he was the right choice to be our next rabbi.”

With approximately 280 families, Temple Emanuel is a Jewish home for worship, study and gathering in Winston-Salem. We are a reform congregation, and we strive to cultivate an inclusive Jewish life through education, engagement, and spiritual purpose.