WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Three people are accused of leading troopers on a chase through Yadkin County to Winston-Salem on Wednesday.

State Highway Patrol Sergeant Robert Reavis said they got notified early Wednesday morning about a stolen rental truck after it was “pinged” by Enterprise Rental.

Reavis said the truck was being used by a construction company in Salisbury and was stolen from an employee’s driveway in Rowan County.

When the rental company was notified, they tracked the truck. Troopers found the truck and pursued it to Winston-Salem.

The pickup hit a blue sedan and green work van at the intersection of Reynolda Road and Old Town Drive.

“We do take the road condition all into consideration, but we also take into consideration these are felony charges. These are dangerous people that have a known history of stealing things: other vehicles, other property,” Reavis said.

Once the truck came to a stop, Reavis said the three suspects started to run and were caught in nearby shopping plazas.

Employees of nearby businesses told FOX8 they started telling customers to get inside after a customer saw a gun.

Reavis said two men and a female suspect were in the truck.

The female suspect was taken to the Forsyth County jail because of warrants. One of the men had no warrants or involvement but will still be cited for fleeing from the vehicle. The driver will be charged with felony fleeing to allude.

“We recovered thousands of dollars of equipment…probably an $80,000 dollar truck, and there was some jewelry in there…everybody’s going to be happy to get their property back,” Reavis said.