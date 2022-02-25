Prosecutors seeking death penalty in case of Winston-Salem woman murdered in her home

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Attorneys will seek the death penalty in the case of a murdered Winston-Salem woman.

Michele Ruth Lowder

The District Attorneys’ office confirmed Friday that a prosecutor is seeking the death penalty in the case against Tyree Mosby and Alexis Knox.

Knox and Mosby are charged with murder, kidnapping and burglary in the September 2021 death of Michele Ruth Lowder.

Lowder was found dead in her Tipperary Lane home after officers were called there for a welfare check when she didn’t show up for work.

Tyree Mosby was allegedly spotted in the victim’s car and taken into custody. At the time of Lowder’s death, he was wanted for attempted murder in Pennslyvania. Knox was located at a hotel shortly after and was taken into custody.

After her death, Lowder’s cousin spoke with FOX8, remembering her kind nature.

“She was so wonderful, she was so kind and compassionate and caring, and we spent summers together growing up,” Strutz said. “She loved the beach, she loved her family very much, I never ever heard a mean thing come from her.”

