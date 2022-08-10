WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — President Joe Biden nominated Winston-Salem Police Chief Catrina Thompson for US marshall for the Middle District of North Carolina on Tuesday, according to a White House news release.

Thompson has served as the chief of the Winston-Salem Police Department since 2017.

She has held various other roles with the WSPD joining as a Police Officer in 1994.

She served as the assistant chief from 2016 to 2017, a captain from 2014 to 2016, a lieutenant from 2006 to 2014, a sergeant from 2003 to 2006 and a corporal from 1998 to 2003.

Thompson received her M.P.A. from Appalachian State University in 2009 and her B.S. from Wayne State University in 1992.