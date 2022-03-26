“Prayers for WSFD” graphic shared on Facebook by multiple area agencies.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A gunshot in Winston-Salem has been heard all across the Piedmont Triad.

On Friday, two people were shot at Kermit’s Hot Dog House, located at 2200 Thomasville Road in Winston-Salem. Both victims were hospitalized.

The victims were Walkertown Fire Department Chief Ross Flynt, 29, and a 41-year-old man. Investigators say both victims are in stable condition.

Police say that Flynt, who has worked in fire service since he was junior firefighter at the age of 14, was on-duty and with a group of firefighters who were eating outdoors when the shooting happened. The other victim was leaving the restaurant after having picked up food.

In a statement, the Walkertown Fire Department said:

Yesterday’s events have been shocking to the Flynt family, the community, and the Fire Service family. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the first responders who were present and responded to the scene to render aid to Ross and others who were injured during yesterday’s event. Additionally, we extend our appreciation to the medical staff at Atrium Baptist Medical Center who continue to provide care to Ross’s injuries. The Walkertown Fire Department would also like to convey our positive thoughts and prayers to all who were impacted by the incident, especially for the speedy recovery of Chief Flynt and the second individual who was injured during this tragedy.

As investigators search for answers, other fire departments and emergency teams from around the Piedmont Triad are calling on the community to pray for the victims and the Winston-Salem Fire Department.

Below are several of the statements put out by local teams as of Saturday afternoon:

Please keep the Winston-Salem Fire Department family in your thoughts and prayers. One of their firefighters was shot on duty today and is now being treated at the hospital. #brotherhood #firefamily

Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Winston Salem Fire Department! Please join us in support of our fellow firefighters during this difficult time!

Our thoughts and prayers are with Winston Salem Fire Department, those injured, and the friends, families, and community affected by today’s events. Anyone with information please contact the Winston Salem Police Department.

Join us in praying for the 2 individuals shot at Kermit’s this afternoon, and for their families and the Fire Department Family as well. If you have any information about the shooting, reach out to WSPD Crimestoppers at 336-727-2800.

