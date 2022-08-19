WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A person is dead after being hit by a car on U.S. 421 in Winston-Salem, according to police.

At 1:03 a.m. Friday, police responded to a crash involving a pedestrian on U.S. 421 southbound, near Linville Road.

Investigators say a person was crossing the southbound lanes of U.S. 421 when he was struck by an oncoming Chevrolet Cruz. The victim died at the scene.

The driver stayed on the scene, and police say he was cooperative with the investigation.

Police are working to identify the victim and notify next of kin. The victim has only been identified as a man who appears to be in his mid-20s or early 30s.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800 or En Espanol (336) 728-3904. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook or use the online Crime Stoppers Tip Form.