WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Police are speaking out after a 12-year-old girl was killed in one of the six shootings that took place in Winston-Salem in less than 48 hours.

At around 3:12 p.m. on Sunday, officers responded to a report of a shooting on the 3900 block of Southdale Avenue at Weston Park. At the scene, investigators found evidence of gunfire in the area. A short time later, investigators say the victim, 12-year-old Enedy Penaloza Morales, arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound. She died at 10:07 p.m.

Investigators say that the second victim, a 24-year-old man, also arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound. His injuries are considered to be non-life-threatening.

Amy Gauldin, criminal investigations division commander for the Winston-Salem Police Department, said the shooting happened while a group of an estimated 25 to 30 people “at least” were gathered at Weston Park. She estimates the ages of those involved range from “a young age to 25, 26 years old at least,” according to Gauldin.

“There was a fight that occurred,” she said. “Now, what other people were there for, there were some people that have told us they were there walking their dogs. Some people partaking in exercise, things like that. But ultimately there was a fight that all the people there that we’re asking to come forward witnessed the fight, witnessed what happened, and ran after shots were fired.”

At this time, police do not know why Morales was at the park.

Investigators believe more than one person fired shots but do not know the exact number of shooters.

Police are calling on anyone who knows anything to come forward to help bring the responsible person to justice.

“The unfortunate thing is, obviously, that we have a 12-year-old innocent victim that was at the park when this incident occurred. We had a lot of information, evidence, that there were several people gathered at this incident prior to the occurrence of the actual homicide, therefore we know there’s people out there that have information that could potentially help us solve this case,” Gauldin said.

Gauldin said this tragedy has been “disturbing” for officers at the police department, particularly for those that are parents or have young members of their families.

“I have a 12-year-old and a 15-year-old that go to school,” she said. “You don’t know where and when this is going to happen, and that’s too much. That’s just not acceptable in our community.”

Morales was a student of Philo-Hill Middle School. Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools says a crisis team will be on campus on Tuesday with extra counselors to support students and staff.

Neighbors speak out

People living near the scene on Southdale Avenue say the crime is continuing to get worse, and the victims are getting younger.

“We were in our house, minding our business. … Then, we heard two gunshots,” said a neighbor who did not want to be identified.

A neighbor who lives just a few feet away from where shots were fired was shaken by the tragedy.

“How does a 12-year-old get shot because of irresponsible people?” the neighbor said. “I feel bad for the family who lost the 12-year-old. That girl’s life hadn’t even started yet. … She had a lot to live for.”

String of violence

The Southdale Avenue shooting was one of multiple shootings in the Winston-Salem city limits over the weekend. Police say these other shootings are not believed to be connected to the Southdale Avenue shooting.

Four of the victims in these shootings were underage, with a 3-month-old baby almost caught in the crossfire.

Friday

Three men were shot while walking on Ladeara Crest Lane on Friday afternoon, with one of the victims listed as in critical condition after being shot multiple times. Police are looking for an “unknown white vehicle.”

Saturday

Just after 4 a.m., police were called to the intersection of Waughtown Street and Norton Street, where they found a juvenile victim inside a vehicle. Investigators say that the shooting happened on Tara Court and they drove away from that location to call the police.

Around 3:30 p.m., Winston-Salem police responded to simultaneous shooting calls on Rich Avenue and Mount Zion Place.

On Rich Avenue, a 55-year-old woman was found with a gunshot wound to the back. Police say she had been shot by someone driving by while standing on the sideway. The suspect then drove around the corner to Mount Zion Place, where an 18-year-old man was shot in the leg.

The vehicle used in the shootings was found abandoned.

Both victims are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Sunday

Eight hours after the Southdale Avenue shooting, around 11:30 p.m., police responded to Gholson Street about a shooting and found a 15-year-old victim inside a home nearby, who told police they had been shot while walking down the street. The victim was taken to the hospital and is stable.

While canvassing Gholson Street, officers found that another home had been shot into. The residents of the home were not hurt.

Monday

A little over an hour after the Gholson Street shooting, just before 1 a.m., police got a report of a shooting and car crash on Thomasville Road.

Police say that the victims inside the car told them that they were driving in the area and attempted to pass a car stopped on Thomasville Road when their vehicle was shot into. The driver lost control of the vehicle and it crashed into the home.

A 20-year-old woman and a 17-year-old in the car had been shot. A 3-month-old baby and a 22-year-old man were not hit by gunfire and were unharmed and no one inside the house was hurt.

Just after 7 a.m., a man was dropped off at an area emergency room with multiple gunshot wounds and life-threatening injuries. Police did not know where the shooting happened.

Looking for information

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or En Espanol (336) 728-3904. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.

A Crime Stoppers Tip Form can also be located online. Information provided to Crime Stoppers may be provided anonymously.

The Text-A-Tip Program can be reached at (336) 276-1717 and allows you to text tips, photos, and videos to the Winston-Salem Police Department. Please note that such text tips may not be made anonymously.