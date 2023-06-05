WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Police are investigating after a man was shot in Winston-Salem.

On Sunday, just before 10:30 p.m., Winston-Salem police officers were called to Francis Street about a shooting. At the scene, they found a man who had been shot in the groin. Police say the suspect fled the scene after the shooting and has not been identified.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Anyone with information about this shooting should call the Winston-Salem Police Department.