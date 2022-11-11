WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem police are asking for help identifying a truck that caused a crash and then left the scene.

According to police, a truck with a white cab and a black or dark brown dump bed was carrying concrete blocks from a demolition site on northbound US 52 near the Akron Drive exit just before 9 a.m. Friday morning. They say that the truck lost its load, dumping the concrete blocks onto the highway.

The truck did not stop and multiple vehicles were involved in a crash as a result of the concrete blocks.

Injuries were minor. US 52 was closed for about an hour and a half. Anyone with information is asked to call Winston-Salem police at (336) 773-7700.