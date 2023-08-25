WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Police have made an arrest in the case of a jogger being assaulted earlier in the week.

The Winston-Salem Police Department held a press conference on Friday to discuss their ongoing investigation into the case, where they say a woman was running on East Salem Avenue near Cemetery Street around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday evening.

Police say that the victim noticed that she was being followed by a man between the ages of 18-22 who was around six feet tall and thin, wearing brown pants and a neon yellow shirt that appeared to be from a construction or landscaping company. The suspect approached her and a physical struggle ensued.

On Friday, police arrested Dylan Cody Smyers, 19, on charges of second-degree kidnapping and sexual battery. Due to the ongoing nature of the investigation, no booking photo was released.

“This appears to be a random and isolated incident and we do not believe there are other suspects or ongoing danger to the public,” Winston-Salem police say.

More

Crime News

Read more crime news on MyFOX8.com

Investigators say that due to the victim’s good situational awareness, she was able to escape any additional physical harm.

Police provided a picture of a truck they believe is connected to this assault.

Suspect Truck Snatcher (WSPD)
Suspect truck photo provided by Winston-Salem Police Department.

If you have information about the incident, you’re asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department.