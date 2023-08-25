WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Police have made an arrest in the case of a jogger being assaulted earlier in the week.

The Winston-Salem Police Department held a press conference on Friday to discuss their ongoing investigation into the case, where they say a woman was running on East Salem Avenue near Cemetery Street around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday evening.

Police say that the victim noticed that she was being followed by a man between the ages of 18-22 who was around six feet tall and thin, wearing brown pants and a neon yellow shirt that appeared to be from a construction or landscaping company. The suspect approached her and a physical struggle ensued.

On Friday, police arrested Dylan Cody Smyers, 19, on charges of second-degree kidnapping and sexual battery. Due to the ongoing nature of the investigation, no booking photo was released.

“This appears to be a random and isolated incident and we do not believe there are other suspects or ongoing danger to the public,” Winston-Salem police say.

Investigators say that due to the victim’s good situational awareness, she was able to escape any additional physical harm.

Police provided a picture of a truck they believe is connected to this assault.

Suspect truck photo provided by Winston-Salem Police Department.

If you have information about the incident, you’re asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department.