WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Officers are investigating after a deadly stabbing in Winston-Salem, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

At 10:41 a.m. Sunday, police responded to the scene in a parking lot behind Quality Mart at North Broad Street and West 5th Street.

Officers have not released many details except to confirm that it was a stabbing and the case is under investigation as a homicide.

No word on any suspects.