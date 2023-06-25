WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The Winston-Salem Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a teenaged victim injured.

At around 2:44 a.m. on Sunday, officers came to the 10 block of Timlic Avenue after getting a report of gunshots in the area.

When police arrived at the scene, they discovered that the victim had been taken to a local hospital already by a private vehicle.

Police say that the victim is being treated for a gunshot wound to the ankle and the injury is considered to be non-life-threatening.

Investigators say that the victim was shot during an “exchange of gunfire between unidentified individuals.”

The shooting is being investigated by the WSPD Field Services Bureau/Patrol Division. There is no further information available at this time.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or En Espanol (336) 728-3904. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.

A Crime Stoppers Tip Form can also be located online. Information provided to Crime Stoppers may be provided anonymously.

The Text-A-Tip Program can be reached at (336) 276-1717 and allows you to text tips, photos, and videos to the Winston-Salem Police Department. Please note that such text tips may not be made anonymously.