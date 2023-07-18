WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Police are investigating two deadly shootings in one night in Winston-Salem.

Both of these shootings happened within a few hours of each other. First, police were called to North Martin Luther King Jr. Drive around seven last night where they found Aljerone Sims, 37, who had been shot several times.

Police say that Sims was sitting outside in a chair when someone drove by and shot him. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Then around midnight officers were called to Mock Street. When they got to the scene, they found Mario Todd, 27, suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers believe that Todd was involved in an argument with someone he knew who shot him. He died at the scene.

The deaths of Sims and Todd mark the 30th and 31st homicides in Winston-Salem so far in 2023, compared to 21 homicides at this time last year.