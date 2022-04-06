WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A dead body found at an abandoned apartment complex in Winston-Salem last week has been identified, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

At 4:07 p.m. on March 31, officers responded to East Third Street when they were told a dead body had been found.

Demolition crews had discovered the body of 46-year-old Kankanith Dushan Sumanasuriya while demolishing the vacant apartments in the area.

The apartment building had been vacant for a long time and was known to be a location where people facing homelessness frequently gathered for shelter.

Police say there is no evidence of foul play.

Next of kin have been notified.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the WSPD at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or En Espanol (336) 728-3904. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.