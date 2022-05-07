WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The 1300 block of East Sprague Street was closed following a hit-and-run crash on Friday night, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

Winston-Salem officials reported the closure at 11:42 p.m.

Police say that an electrical pole and power lines were taken down in the crash. No injuries were reported as a result of the crash.

The 1300 block of East Sprague Street between Pleasent Street and Clemmonsville Road was reportedly closed for around six hours while electrical repairs were made. It has since reopened.

Aerial view of the 1300-block of East Sprague Street

Winston-Salem police have not released any information on a suspect or the car that they may have been driving.

There is no further information available at this time.

