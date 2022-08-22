WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — In her 23 years of driving a school bus for Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools, Cynthia Coleman sees cars rush past her stop sign arm every day.

“I don’t want to be a witness to any accidents or incidents, so I’m asking the motorists please slow down,” Coleman said.

From sailing past stop sign arms, to scraping and slamming into them, WS/FCS leaders tell FOX 8 distracted driving is putting their students at risk.

“I had a student that wasn’t paying attention and just darted out in front of a car. Missed him by an inch. It’s very scary,” Coleman said. “There’s nothing you can do besides blow your horn or start screaming. You just can’t save them, so we have to teach the kids as well.”

On March 14, the school district recorded 108 stop arm violations.

Transportation Director Rinaldo Branson says that’s typically for any given day in Forsyth County.

It happens most often in the morning when people are in a rush to get to work and drop off their kids.

“Once they see the amber lights, they need to start slowing down because they don’t know exactly where the bus is doing to stop, so they need to prepare for the bus to stop,” Branson said.

According to Winston-Salem Police Department officers, passing a stopped school bus comes with a $500 fine.

While district officials are reminding people about the rules of the road, they also want parents to know they’re filling open bus driver positions.

“Last year at this time, we had over 800 bus runs without coverage. I’m happy to report, although that number is not zero today, our team has worked diligently to get that number down to 109,” said Lauren Richards, chief operations officer with WS/FCS.

Right now, the district has 61 driver vacancies with 49 people training to take on their own routes in a few weeks.

“We bring them on board, they go out on the bus and get to see what it’s like every day and then we take them through that entire process of classroom training, behind-the-wheel training to get their CDL and their DOT physical,” Richards said.

Transportation supervisors are also adding extra information to the Here Comes the Bus app.

If your child’s driver runs multiple routes, you should be able to see that information and have a better idea of what time the bus could arrive.