WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The Piedmont Craftsmen’s Fair celebrates 60 years this weekend.

The two-day fair will bring about a hundred high-caliber artists from across the country to show and sell their work at the Benton Convention Center in Winston-Salem.

The fair started in Old Salem with just a dozen artists. Today it’s grown to be a favorite event for holiday shopping in November.

Shannon Smith shows us what you’ll find at this year’s fair.