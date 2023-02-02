WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has died about two months after a crash involving three vehicles in Winston-Salem, according to police.

At about 10:40 a.m. on Nov. 30, police responded to a crash at the intersection of North Point Boulevard and Bethabara Road.

Officers say a 1999 Chrysler Town and Country Van failed to stop at a red light at Bethabara Road. The van crashed into a 2018 Honda Accord. The Honda then struck a 2021 Volkswagen Jetta that was stopped in a turn lane on North Point Boulevard.

The 74-year-old driver of the van, her passenger 85-year-old Robert Stafford, the 32-year-old driver of the Honda and the Honda’s juvenile passenger were taken to a hospital.

Stafford, of Pfafftown, died on Jan. 28 of a result of the injuries he suffered in the crash.

