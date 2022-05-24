WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A possible armed robbery ended with a person shot in the head with buckshot, according to Winston-Salem police.

At 7:09 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to the 3500 block of Spring Green Court. Police say the call was concerning an alleged armed robbery.

At the scene, officers found a person with a head wound from what officers described as buckshot.

Buckshot is defined as “lead shot that is from .24 to .33 inch(about 6.1 to 8.4 millimeters) in diameter,” according to Merriam-Webster.

Despite the injury, the victim refused medical attention at the scene.

Police have leads but have not released any suspect information.