WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A person on a moped died after a crash in Winston-Salem on Wednesday, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

Around 4:40 p.m., Winston-Salem officers responded to the intersection of Cleveland Avenue and 12th Street when they were told about a crash.

A 2008 Chevrolet and a 2022 moped had crashed in the intersection. The driver of the Chevrolet, a 58-year-old Winston-Salem woman, was not injured.

The person on the moped was injured and taken to the hospital where he died, the release says.

Investigators say the Chevrolet was going north on Cleveland Avenue and began making a left turn on to 12th Street when the driver didn’t yield the right of way to the moped.

The moped was going south on Cleveland Avenue and crashed into the Chevrolet.

The WSPD’s Traffic Enforcement Unit responded to the scene and began investigating. The investigation is ongoing.

Next of kin has not been notified.

The intersection of Cleveland Avenue and 12th Street was closed for approximately 45 minutes.

This is the 14th motor vehicle fatality of 2023 compared to 6 at the same time in 2022.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the WSPD at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or En Espanol (336) 728-3904. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.