WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Police are investigating a shooting in Winston-Salem over the weekend.

According to the police department, around 8 p.m. on Sunday they got a called about someone shooting into an apartment on Tara Court. As officials were responding, the call was upgraded to a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a victim in the parking lot who had been grazed. The victim’s injuries were minor and he was treated on scene.

Police believe that a vehicle driving on Cole Road past apartments on Tara Court and opened fire, hitting a parked vehicle and four different apartments on Tara Court. No one else is believed to have been injured.

This is an ongoing investigation.