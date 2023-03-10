WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A pedestrian was severely injured after being hit by a marked police car.

Winston-Salem Police Department says that just before one a.m. on Friday, an officer was responding to a service call in his patrol vehicle, heading eastbound on Waughtown Street.

A 57-year-old man was attempting to cross the road and was hit by the officer’s passenger side-view mirror. The man also sustained a “severe injury” to his lower leg and was taken to the hospital. His injuries are not life-threatening, however.

The Winston-Salem Police Department Traffic Enforcement Unit is conducting a crash investigation.

According to the release, the officer involved has been with the department for one year.