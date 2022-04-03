WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The 2900 block of New Walkertown Road between Waterworks Road and Bowen Boulevard is closed due to a car accident, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

Police say that there is a confirmed wreck with injuries involving a pedestrian and a car.

The road was closed for an “extended period of time” following the crash, but it has now been reopened and is safe for travel, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

This is an ongoing and developing situation.

There are no details available on the status of the pedestrian or the driver.

