WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The 2900 block of New Walkertown Road between Waterworks Road and Bowen Boulevard is closed due to a car accident, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.
Police say that there is a confirmed wreck with injuries involving a pedestrian and a car.
The road was closed for an “extended period of time” following the crash, but it has now been reopened and is safe for travel, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.
This is an ongoing and developing situation.
There are no details available on the status of the pedestrian or the driver.