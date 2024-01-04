WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A pedestrian was hit in Winston-Salem on Thursday and taken to the hospital with “serious injuries,” according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

Around 12:25 p.m., Winston-Salem officers responded to a reported vehicle crash involving a pedestrian on Hanes Mall Boulevard near Oxford Station Lane.

Arriving officers found a 2011 GMC vehicle and a pedestrian in the road.

The pedestrian was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

Investigators say the 2011 GMC was going east on Hanes Mall Boulevard in the eastbound lanes.

The pedestrian was reportedly trying to cross Hanes Mall Boulevard south toward Creekshire Way and darted in front of the vehicle.

The pedestrian was not crossing at a designated crosswalk.

The vehicle couldn’t stop and hit with the pedestrian, police say.